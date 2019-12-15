John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Dress up as Their Iconic ‘Grease’ Characters 41 Years Later, and Fans Love It

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dressed as their Grease characters Sandy and Danny for the first stop on their “Meet N Grease” tour in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday. Fans who attended the event got to sing-along with the stars after a screening of the beloved 1978 musical. Even those who were not able to attend were still happy to see the actors recreate their looks from 41 years earlier.

West Palm Beach was the first stop in a small three-night Florida tour for Travolta and Newton-John. On Saturday night, they had another “Meet N Grease” stop in Tampa and will visit Jacksonville on Sunday night. During the event, Travolta wore a black leather jacket and hair that made him look like Danny just got stranded at the drive in. Newton-John was ready to walk the halls of Rydell High in a yellow sweater and dress. They also posted with a red convertible, recreating the famous final scene of Grease.

After the screening, Newton-John sang part of “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” and Travolta sang “Sandy.” Dancers dressed as greasers joined Travolta for “Greased Lightnin.’”

Fans were so happy to see the two beloved stars back together.

“Love you both! Grew up watching your movie I absolutely love,” one fan wrote on Facebook, while another added, “Both beautiful people much love.”

“This is hands down the best photo we got in 2019!” one fan wrote on Instagram, alongside Newton-John’s photo of the two in their Grease outfits. “You guys look amazing.”

“This makes me want to cry!” another fan wrote to Newton-John. “I’m seeing you in a couple nights! My dream is going to come true to see my favorite lady.”

“It’s amazing to see you together again!” one fan wrote to Travolta. “This movie marked a generation and my adolescence. Love both of you!!!”

“I AM SCREAMING,” Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, adding heart and praying-hands emojis.

The “Meet N Grease” tour comes at a difficult moment for Newton-John, who was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2017. The legendary Australian singer recently told CBS News‘ Gayle King she is focusing on the positives in her life.

“It’s a decision, how you choose to feel about something. So I’ve chosen that path,” the “Physical” singer explained. “I’m happy. I’m lucky. I’m grateful. I have much to live for, and I intend to keep doing it.”

In that same interview, Newton-John said she is optimistic, despite the challenges she faces.

“It’s almost like — I think I know what the statistics are. And if, and, but I put them away,” Newton-John said. “But I’m gonna live longer than that. I’ve made that decision. And I don’t buy into the statistics ’cause I think they can make you really nervous.”

Photo credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G’Day USA