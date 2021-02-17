'Counting On': Joy-Anna Duggar Flashes Back Through Her Entire Relationship With Husband Austin Forsyth

✖

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is looking back on her life with husband Austin Forsyth. As the Counting On star approach four years of marriage in May, Joy took to Instagram to share her "love story in rewind," with her followers, posting nine pictures from throughout their life together, through dating, marriage and two kids. "I remember thinking when I was 15 'I can’t imagine life without Austin'. And that is still true today," she captioned the touching slideshow.

Beginning with 2021, Joy shared a photo hugging Austin's arm as they pose for photos in matching cream-colored tops, marking three years of marriage. Then looking to last year, the mother of son Gideon, 2, and daughter Evelyn, 5 months, posted a 2020 picture with the whole family taken shortly after the birth of her youngest. Flashing back to their first experience as parents, Joy added one of the first family photos with a tiny baby Gideon in 2018.

She then included two photos from her May 2017 wedding, which was held at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, and even threw in a goofy picture of herself making a face while dating Austin in 2016. If you look back a year earlier to 2015, Joy and Austin can be seen sitting apart amid a group of family and friends in the "first picture together when we ‘liked’ each other," and Joy even managed to dig up a grainy group picture from 2012 that she said was the first-ever she could find with her husband, a family friend from a young age.

Looking back at all the memories was an emotional experience for Joy-Anna's followers. "Awwww I didn’t know you guys knew each other that long! So sweet!" one person commented, as another praised the "very beautiful pictures and memories!" Another person added in response, "Absolutely love this. So proud of y’all!"

Reflecting on 2020 as the couple moved into 2021 on Jan. 2, Joy shared her thoughts about the passage of time on her Instagram, calling the past year "so special" as they brought home Evelyn and she in turn "brought lots of smiles and so much joy to our home." When it comes to Gideon, however, time appears to be moving a little too quickly for the mother-of-two. "Gideon is growing too fast," she wrote, adding that her oldest "loves helicopters, fire trucks, & trains and he has unlimited energy."