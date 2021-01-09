'Counting On': Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Insane Mess Son Gideon Just Made

✖

Counting On star Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth showed why being a parent is a messy business in an Instagram post Saturday. She shared a photo of the mess her son Gideon made in her mother Michelle Duggar's pantry, and it means the Duggars will have to buy some more coffee and sugar. Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are also parents to daughter Evelyn Mae Forsyth, who was born in August. Gideon will celebrate his third birthday in February.

Joy-Anna's hilarious photo showed the mess Gideon made, with coffee grounds all over the floor and boxes fallen over. It looks like he rode a miniature bicycle through the area and knocked stuff over. "From the evidence left behind and only one toddler in the house... We came to the conclusion that Gideon was the culprit," Joy-Anna wrote. "It helped that he was covered with sugar and coffee grounds (and left his bike)." She apologized to her mother for the mess and included the hashtag "I promise I watch my kids."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site)

Hundreds of Joy-Anna's Instagram followers were quick to respond and encouraged Joy-Anna to find the humor in the situation. "Ugh, that is no fun!! I bet he smells great," one person wrote. "Haha I'm sure he had a blast doing that," another added. "It is amazing how much destruction can occur in 5 minutes," another fan wrote. "He's just trying to make him a snack and coffee to go," another joked.

Joy-Anna also shared an adorable photo of Evelyn on Saturday, adding a heart emoji in the caption. Evelyn was born on Aug. 21, weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long. "She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held," Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram after welcoming Evelyn. "She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site)

Evelyn was born just over a year after the Forsyths revealed Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage in 2019. They learned the unborn child, a girl they named Annabell Elise, would not survive during their 20-week ultrasound. They announced they were expecting Evelyn in March 2020.

In October, fans started speculating Joy-Anna was pregnant again just because she shared a comment Forsyth's mother made while they were dating. She told Joy-Anna her son "just needs a companion." Joy-Anna later added, "It's so true. He just wants to have somebody with him and I love this about him! I'll be your companion any day, baby." When one fan thought this meant she was pregnant again, Joy-Anna quickly shut down the speculation. "I have a 9-week-old," she wrote.