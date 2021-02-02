Joy-Anna Duggar Shows off Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth

✖

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is working on her health habits. The Counting On star, who welcomed her second child with husband Austin Forsyth in August, has been focusing on eating healthily and exercising recently, she shared on Instagram late last month. "Healthy habits don’t come natural for me," the TLC star wrote on Instagram. "It’s something I have to work on each day, but I always feel better when eating healthy and exercising."

The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared a video from her run to her Instagram Story the next day, admitting that while she is "out of shape," getting out and getting fresh air was a lot of fun. "I did it. I only ran, like, maybe .3 miles, and the rest I just walked," she said, as per InTouch Weekly. "I think I’m only gonna do, like, .8 today, because I’m freezing and did not pack running clothes." She then panned the camera towards her feet, which were clad in flats instead of sneakers.

In August, Joy-Anna welcomed daughter Evelyn Mae to the family, which also includes 2-year-old son Gideon. "To say my heart is full is an understatement," the couple shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces and is 19.5 inches long! She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!"

Her pregnancy wasn't without some scares, however, including when both Joy and Austin tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, the new mom shared in an Instagram Q&A that she had contracted the virus while she was still expecting. "I was still pregnant with Evelyn," she wrote at the time. "We both had body aches, slight fever, and lost our taste and smell. Thankfully we recovered quickly!"

Since giving birth, Joy-Anna has been chronicling the craziness of having two young ones in the house, sharing a photo in January of a massive mess of coffee grounds and sugar caused by her oldest. "It helped that he was covered with sugar and coffee grounds (and left his bike)," she wrote on Instagram of finding the culprit, adding the hashtag "#ipromiseiwatchmykids."