‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Share Sneak Peek Into New Home

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are giving fans a sneak peek into their new home. The couple officially moved into their new pad earlier this month after having spent more than a year with their 2-year-old son Gideon in a 32-foot-long camper as they renovated homes across Arkansas. Ever since making the purchase, the Counting On couple hasn’t shied away from opening the doors for their fans.

In a Dec. 4 dated post, fans of the TLC couple got an adorable peek into the family’s newly renovated kitchen, where Duggar must be putting her cooking skills on display, as little Gideon could be seen licking his plate clean.

The family had officially moved into the new pad just days earlier, with Duggar documenting the experience and giving fans their best look yet at the home on Dec. 2.

“We’ve got tons of touch up paint to do and a whole lot of unpacking, but so happy to be moved into our home!!” she captioned a gallery of images. “None of our furniture/drapes/decor matches right now and we haven’t got our couches yet, but thankful to be out of the camper before we have another cold front move in!!”

In the accompanying gallery, the couple showed off their new living space, which includes a sprawling kitchen featuring white cabinets, a living room perfectly decorated for Christmas, and wooden floors running throughout the home.

The couple had announced that they purchased the home in mid-November, and on Nov. 18, Duggar revealed that she and her husband were “hard at work” doing renovations in preparation of their move. She even showed off two paint samples.

“Hard at work today!” she captioned the gallery. “Working on cleaning the windows, painting the walls and laying the wood floor! We’re almost there!”

“I changed my mind last minuet and decided to go with Pediment for our walls… It’s a little darker than I was wanting, but I think I like it! The trim color is Alabaster,” she revealed. “So thankful for all of this help!!”

Counting On airs on TLC, and returns in 2020.