'Counting On': Joseph and Kendra Duggar Reveal Sex of Third Child

✖

Counting On stars Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar revealed the sex of their third child. On Monday, the couple shared that this gender reveal would be a "tiebreaker" as they are already parents to two-year-old son Garrett and one-year-old daughter Addison. In their post, the couple revealed that they are expecting another baby girl.

Joseph and Kendra posted a few photos to celebrate the special occasion. including one in which the couple can be seen blowing pink flower petals into the camera to indicate that they're expecting another girl. "We are so excited to announce that our tiebreaker is a GIRL," they wrote alongside the slideshow. "The boys are outnumbered now! We are already in love with her and cannot wait to meet her!!! #tiebreaker #itsagirl." The Counting On stars originally shared that they were expecting their third child in August. At the time, they teased that the new addition to the family would be the "tiebreaker" between their two eldest children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily)

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!" the couple told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby. Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life-size baby doll." They added, "Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"

Joseph and Kendra wed in September 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. At the time, Joseph said that he was looking forward to starting a family with his wife. "It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife," the TLC personality told PEOPLE at the time. "It's something that I've always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the Lord. We are very excited to see what God has in the future for us." They welcomed their first child, son Garrett, in June 2018. The couple welcomed baby Addison into the family in November 2019.

In April 2019, when they announced that they were pregnant with their second child, the couple spoke to Us Weekly and opened up about being able to go on this parenting journey together. "Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined," they said. "We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!"