‘Counting On’ Couple Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Mark First Date Night Since Daughter Addison’s Birth

Date night done right! According to one of their latest Instagram posts, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Duggar spent a lovely evening together during their first date night since welcoming daughter Addison. And their post honoring the occasion is all kinds of sweet.

“We so enjoyed our date night,” the couple wrote on their joint social media account alongside a photo of themselves out and about. “First time out with just the two of us since sweet Addison arrived! It feels so strange not carrying a diaper bag and a car seat with us everywhere.”

They ended their caption by giving a shoutout to Kendra’s family for watching over their little ones, “Thank you @thecaldwellfamily for watching the littles.”

Many of the couple’s fans were glad to see that they took some time for themselves recently. “This is a good thing,” one fan commented. “It’s important to be plugged into our marriages at every stage of life!!!”

“You both look so very happy,” another fan wrote. “treasure your time together as a couple and make the most of it.”

Joseph and Kendra’s date night comes about a month after they welcomed their second child together. Naturally, they announced baby Addison’s arrival on Instagram by showing off an adorable photo of the little one.

“Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” they captioned the snap, which was posted on Wednesday. “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

The Counting On stars, who are also parents to son Garrett, first revealed that they were expecting another child back in April. Not only did they announce the news via Instagram, but they also discussed expanding their family with Us Weekly.

“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they said in a statement. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Even though Joseph and Kendra may have their hands full with their little ones, at least they can still find time to have some much-needed date nights with each other.