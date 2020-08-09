'Counting On' Star John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Share Rare PDA Photos

✖

Counting On star John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar, shared a fun summer outing with fans on Instagram late last week, including a rare PDA snap in the collection of pictures. The couple had Duggar's twin sister Jana Duggar to thank for taking care of their daughter Grace. The couple welcomed Grace in January, making Grace the newest member of the Duggar family.

"My favorite place to be is with you!!!" the couple wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Thanks to [Jana] for babysitting so we could sneak away for a few hours!" The first photo showed the couple smiling for the cameras while Duggar manned the boat's engine. The second picture showed the two kissing while Duggar is still trying to drive the boat.

The post sparked a discussion among some fans who praised the young couple for taking time out for themselves. "Date nights are very important in a marriage," one person said. "Such a lovely couple...John your wife is beautiful!" another fan wrote. Another chimed in, "Y'all are too cute! Glad you got to have some sweet time together!"

On Friday, the couple shared a new adorable photo of Grace, who celebrated turning seven months old. "She has had a major growth spurt and has learned to sit up, crawl, and is starting to pull up! Time flies when you’re having fun!" the couple wrote. "Such a cutie!!!!" Anna Duggar, the wife of Duggar's older brother Josh, wrote in the comments.

Duggar, 30, and Abbie, 28, announced they were expecting their first baby in August 2019. Grace was born on Jan. 7 at 3:21 a.m., the Duggar family revealed. "Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl," the two said in a statement after Grace's birth. "She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It's still surreal to know that we are really parents but it's a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together."

During an episode of Counting On in December, Abbie discussed the problems she faced early on in her pregnancy. She said she was hospitalized and felt "awful" eight weeks into the pregnancy. "At this point, I have to remind myself why I'm so sick," Abbie said on the show. "It honestly hasn't been very enjoyable. I just keep saying, 'There's a baby coming! There's a baby coming! This has a good ending.'"

Grace's "youngest Duggar family member" title will expire in a few days. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child and first daughter on Aug. 19 after they suffered a miscarriage in June 2019. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their second daughter in November.