‘Counting On’: John and Abbie Duggar Posts New Photo of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Daughter Grace

Two months after welcoming their first child together, John David and Abbie Duggar are continuing to dote on daughter Grace Annette. On Thursday, the Counting On couple took to Instagram to share a brand new photo of the newest addition to their family, who is now eight weeks old and happy as can be.

View this post on Instagram

Captioning the adorable snapshot with the simple words, “Our Little Miss Sunshine,” fans of the TLC family couldn’t help but flood the comments section to fawn over the little one, who was dressed in yellow and laying on a floral blanket as she smiled for the camera.

“She’s so cute!!!” commented Duggar family members Josiah and Lauren Duggar, who welcomed daughter Addison Renee in November.

“Precious,” wrote one fan. “Such a happy baby.”

“Could she be any cuter?!?” asked another. “I mean, seriously!!!!”

“Oh my goodness she’s adorable I love that smile,” added a fourth person.

Many more couldn’t help but point out little Grace’s resemblance to abbie.

“It’s amazing how much she looks like you already, Abbie,” wrote one person.

“Oh my word! she is too cute and looks just like abbie!” commented somebody else.

“She favors her momma,” agreed a third. “Beautiful!”

After announcing in August of 2019 that they were expecting their first child together, John David and Abbie welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 3:21 a.m. Little Grace ticked in on the scales as 7 pounds and 11 ounces and measured 20.75 inches long, the couple confirmed to Us Weekly at the time.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple said at the time. “She’s is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

In the weeks since her birth, the couple have been eager to share their love for Grace on social media, sharing multiple photos of their little girl, including a post to mark one month since her birth.

View this post on Instagram

John David and Abbie initially met through a mutual missions project and became engaged in July of 2018 after enjoying a brief courtship. They tied the knot on Nov. 3, 2018 in Abbie’s hometown of Ada, Oklahoma.