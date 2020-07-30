Joy Anna Duggar Shows off Baby Bump at Shower Ahead of Daughter's Due Date

✖

Joy Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is almost ready to welcome her baby girl! The Counting On star showed off her growing bump at a baby shower thrown by her family several weeks ago in new photos shared to the family's Instagram Monday ahead of her Aug. 19 due date. Joy, who is also mother to 2-year-old son Gideon with husband Austin Forsyth, looked glowing in a white floral dress as the family gathered together to celebrate.

"Several weeks ago we were able to celebrate Joy and Austin and their precious baby on the way!" the family's Instagram captioned the photos, which feature most of the Duggar women as well as Austin and Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates. "We are rejoicing in God's gift of this little girl that He has graciously given their family. We can't wait to meet her soon!!" The photo garnered plenty of well-wishes from the Duggars' followers. "I'm so happy for Joy and Austin. Prayer for a quick and healthy labor and delivery," one person wrote, as another commented, "So many blessings to you Joy for this new tiny miracle."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT

Joy and Austin announced they were expecting another child in March, writing on Instagram, "Yes... it's true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!! It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" This will be the couple's rainbow baby after Joy suffered a miscarriage with a daughter they named Annabell Elsie Forsyth in June 2019.

"Although we don't understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time," the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. "Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, 'I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me' (2 Sam 12:23). We don't grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again."

On June 26, the two paid tribute to their late child on social media as they mourned one year since the miscarriage. "It’s been a year since we found out that we lost Annabell," Joy wrote alongside photos from the hospital. "I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward, and so fearful of having to deliver her." While it might hurt to look back at the photos and remember the "pain and heartbreak," Joy added she was "thankful" about how far her family has come since, and "how God has given us more joy, peace, & healing than I ever thought we would have again."