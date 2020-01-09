‘Counting On’: Abbie and John David Duggar Share First Photo of Daughter Grace

Counting On couple John David and Abbie Duggar are sharing the first photo of newborn daughter Grace Annette, who was born to the new parents Tuesday, Jan. 7 at just before 4 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20.75 inches long. In the first photo of the newly-expanded family, John and Abbie look lovingly at their firstborn, while the little one appears to be looking right back at them from her mother’s arms.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple told TLC Thursday upon their birth announcement.

“She’s is a beautiful gift from God,” they continued. “We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

Counting On fans were quick to wish the new parents well and gush over their adorable newborn.

“Congratulations [John and Abbie],” one well-wisher wrote. “She’s absolutely beautiful. Enjoy every moment with your precious little girl.”

“She’s already smiling!!” another person observed of little Grace, as a third noted, “God has blessed you so much with your little angel.”‘



The couple announced in August that they were expecting their first child, telling Us Weekly at the time, “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world. It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

Photo credit: TLC