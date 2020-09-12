'Counting On' Fans Praise Jill Duggar for Joke About Drinking Alcoholic Beverage During Date Night with Derick Dillard
While having a drink on a date does not seem like an earth-shattering idea for many, it is for members of the Duggar family. Former Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard confirmed she did recently partake in an alcoholic beverage during a recent date night with husband Derick Dillard. Jill later referenced fans' response to this revelation in another post, where she revealed she had coffee.
Back on Sept. 5, Jill shared a photo of the couple at a restaurant, with a drink clearly visible by her plate. "We’ve missed our regular date night outings during COVID and have had lots of in-home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date," Jill wrote in the caption. Multiple fans became interested in Jill's drink. She told one fan it was a pina colada. "Virgin pina colada or regular?" a fan asked. "Regular," Jill replied, notes PEOPLE.
Jill noticed the situation inspired a debate on her drinking habits. On Thursday, she posted a photo of the couple with cups of coffee. "Morning coffee date with my hubby [Derick] (& Sam tagging along too)," she wrote, referring to their 3-year-old son Samuel Scott. "Even better that it was free this time (had a couple coupons...sorry, local people...no current deals that I’m aware of)." Jill also pointed out that she was holding a fully caffeinated drink. "Oh, and since it seems y’all are interested in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (I.e. full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk," she wrote, adding an emoji with a tongue sticking out.
View this post on Instagram
Many of Jill's fans supposed her right to drink what she likes. "I don’t think anyone intends to be mean, we're just rooting for you Jill," one fan wrote. "Who cares what you drink? Live your life for YOU & enjoy it!" Another fan chimed in, "JILL with the drink details... You are moving up on my list of favorite Duggars."prevnext
View this post on Instagram
Jill had a conservative Baptist upbringing from parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as seen in the original 19 Kids & Counting series. The Duggars' parents enforced strict dress code and had guidelines on how the children should date. The Duggars' parents also do not drink alcohol, and their children were taught to do so as well, notes InTouch Weekly. In a 2014 Cosmopolitan interview, Jill and sister Jessa Duggar said they "accidentally" tried alcohol at events. "We're really heavily involved in politics, and sometimes it's one of those fancy, ritzy events and they serve you what you think is punch and it's not," Jill said at the time. "You're like, 'Oops, yeah, that wasn't punch. That was champagne or something.'"prevnext
prevnext
I think they all (adults) need a drink and maybe they will loosen up a bit.— ✨ℓσяα✨ ♏️☮️💟🌊 (@auntielora1) September 7, 2020
"And that is completely ok. Everything in moderation," one of Jill's followers wrote. "And even Jesus drank wine. You are obviously not overindulging. Congratulations on making a life of your own. You are still doing what Jesus would do, so relax everybody!!!!!!" "We love the snark! GO JILL," another wrote.prevnext
"Girl.... just do you. Who cares what anyone thinks! You are a great wife, mom and you love the Lord. That is all that matters," one fan wrote on Jill's latest Instagram post. "Momma deserves some Kahlua in her coffee every now and then," another chimed in.prevnext
prev
This was so funny. I was reading the real news. All sorts of awful things going on and in the middle of it all. Oh my god Jill Duggar had an alcoholic drink. Yep it’s the end times🤦♀️— sally mccracken (@sallymccr) September 9, 2020