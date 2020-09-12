'Counting On' Fans Praise Jill Duggar for Joke About Drinking Alcoholic Beverage During Date Night with Derick Dillard

While having a drink on a date does not seem like an earth-shattering idea for many, it is for members of the Duggar family. Former Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard confirmed she did recently partake in an alcoholic beverage during a recent date night with husband Derick Dillard. Jill later referenced fans' response to this revelation in another post, where she revealed she had coffee.

Back on Sept. 5, Jill shared a photo of the couple at a restaurant, with a drink clearly visible by her plate. "We’ve missed our regular date night outings during COVID and have had lots of in-home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date," Jill wrote in the caption. Multiple fans became interested in Jill's drink. She told one fan it was a pina colada. "Virgin pina colada or regular?" a fan asked. "Regular," Jill replied, notes PEOPLE.

Jill noticed the situation inspired a debate on her drinking habits. On Thursday, she posted a photo of the couple with cups of coffee. "Morning coffee date with my hubby [Derick] (& Sam tagging along too)," she wrote, referring to their 3-year-old son Samuel Scott. "Even better that it was free this time (had a couple coupons...sorry, local people...no current deals that I’m aware of)." Jill also pointed out that she was holding a fully caffeinated drink. "Oh, and since it seems y’all are interested in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (I.e. full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk," she wrote, adding an emoji with a tongue sticking out.