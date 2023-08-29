'Claim to Fame' Winner Gabriel Shares Brother Nick Cannon's Reaction to His Victory (Exclusive)

It was Gabriel Cannon who walked away the winner of Claim to Fame Season 2 Monday, claiming his $100,000 prize over fellow finalists Chris and Monay following an epic showdown. With Chris revealed to be Donny Osmond's son, Gabriel was crowned the winner after guessing Monay was the daughter J.B. Smoove. It was then Gabriel revealed his own famous relative was none other than big brother Nick Cannon.

Following his big win, Gabriel opened up to PopCulture.com about taking home the victory for Claim to Fame Season 2, his big brother's reaction to the win, and his plans for the future. The idea that he had won his season only set in with Gabriel when the fireworks went off signaling he was the champ. "Things were moving so slow I could have counted the [sparkles] that went in the air," he said of the surreal moment. "The only thing I could say was, 'Wow, you real.'"

(Photo: John Fleenor)

When it comes to big brother Nick's reaction to his victory, Gabriel said, "Nick is so proud! We got that Cannon blood running through us – all we do is win!" The Wild 'n Out star has been supportive of his brother's Claim to Fame run since the beginning, calling it "brilliant" and telling his baby bro to "go in there and win it all!" Gabriel noted that it's "nice to see him be proud and excited for me," adding, "That's all you can ask from someone you've admired most of your life."

Gabriel has been by Nick's side for life, even touring with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, as part of the Def Jam-signed Rydaznrtist group on her Angels Advocate Tour. "I grew up in the background and helping film stuff for Nick, [and] seeing his career and everything he's built has always been an inspiration," he gushed. "I love being an uncle to his kids and [am] excited to keep this winning streak going for a long time to come."

After leaving Hollywood behind, Gabriel turned to bible school and has since focused on giving back to his community and making music with "more of a biblical message." He told PopCulture, "After winning Claim to Fame, you can expect to hear a lot more! Starting with a song called "Victory"! Gabriel is also interested in following in big brother's footsteps on the TV hosting side of things, as he's "full of ideas, concepts and dreams" and ready to "hit the ground running."