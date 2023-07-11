'Claim to Fame's Jane Shares Aunt Dolly Parton's Advice to Her Before Going on TV (Exclusive)

Claim to Fame's Jane checked out of the competition house and into her own Heartbreak Hotel after incorrectly guessing during Monday's episode that Chris was related to Elvis Presley. Following her shocking elimination during this week's episode of the ABC competition series, Jane – real name Jada Star – opened up about the reveal that she's the niece of another one of Tennessee's musical icons – Dolly Parton.

Jada, whose mother is Parton's little sister, told PopCulture.com that her aunt was "really proud" of her when she agreed to compete on Claim to Fame. "In my family, I'm kind of low-key and quiet, so she was really proud that I was going out of my comfort zone to do such a crazy thing!" Jada shared. The "9 to 5" artist also offered up a valuable piece of advice before Jada went off to film: "She told me to be myself and be true to myself at all times. She said to have fun and do my best," Jada revealed, adding with a laugh, "And she said she'd come and get me if I got too homesick."

Having her aunt's support meant everything to Jada, and it was an emotional moment when Parton's video message for her niece played following her relative reveal. "She is truly the most wonderful person you could have in your life," Jada said of the "Jolene" artist. "She is my hero and my role model. She's always been my cheerleader and biggest fan, not just for me, but for everyone in our family! She truly has the biggest heart on earth. I'm so grateful that I have her in my life."

(Photo: ABC/John Fleenor)

Having been a huge fan of Claim to Fame's first season, Jada tried to channel Keke Palmer's sister, Loreal, who went by L.C. in the game, but feels like her emotions "definitely got in the way." So when she was revealed to have guessed Chris' famous family member incorrectly, it was a bit of a relief. "In my head, I was really hoping that I was wrong because I couldn't send home another friend!" she told PopCulture.

At the end of the day, Jada said that despite the intensity of the game, she and her fellow competitors "really formed a beautiful dysfunctional family." And she had one thing to say about all her tears shed in the house: "I also hate that I was seen crying so much, but I want to tell everyone that I really do just cry a bunch!... I cry when I'm sad, overwhelmed, mad, happy, it's Thursday, there's oxygen in the air...you get the picture!" Claim to Fame (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.