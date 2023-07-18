'Claim to Fame': Eddie Murphy's Daughter Shayne Gushes Over 'Best Dad in the World' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Shayne's Claim to Fame elimination might have come as a shock, but Eddie Murphy's daughter is happy to be able to share her famous father with the world. After being sent packing by friend Cole, Shayne opened up to PopCulture.com about her relationship with her A-Lister dad, as well as how she feels about her former ally watching her betrayal back.

During Monday's episode of the ABC show, the house continued to zero in on the Coming to America star as Shayne's famous family member as more clues were deciphered. While Murphy being Shayne's dad didn't come as a shock to many of her fellow players, what did shake the house up was Cole's decision to go after her after their season-long friendship. Despite Cole's betrayal, Shayne told PopCulture she has "no hard feelings" toward him now.

"I was obviously upset at how things unfolded at the time [with Cole], but it's a game at the end of the day," she shrugged. "Cole ultimately had to do that for him, and I think a lot of other people would've done the same thing. There's no hard feelings for anything that happened in that house. It all feels really intense when you're in it but I also cry during Monopoly." While Shayne came into the house with the strategy to fly under the radar, she knew having a "huge" star like Murphy as her famous family member would put a big target on her back.

Shayne didn't even know if she was going to compete on Claim to Fame until the very last minute – joking that she's "indecisive as they come" and admitting wasn't even sure if she would film the show until "like 2 days before we were scheduled to start filming." And while her reality TV debut might have come as a "surprise" to her famous dad, she noted that he's "always very supportive of everything I do."

Shayne is "obsessed" with her dad, and was thrilled to be able to share him with the Claim to Fame audience. "The world already knows he's incredible at what he does, so it was nice to be able to share that, but that only scratches the surface of who he is," she told PopCulture. "Beyond what the world knows and loves, he truly is an incredible father – the best dad in the world." Claim to Fame (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.