'Claim to Fame': Hugo Reveals He's Dating Another Eliminated Contestant (Exclusive)

Hugo may not have won Claim to Fame, but he won the affection of fellow contestant Olivia. Following Hugo's elimination in Monday's episode, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter revealed to PopCulture.com that he formed a love connection with Olivia, who was eliminated the episode prior after being revealed to be Jenny McCarthy's niece.

"I LOVE OLIVIA SO MUCH," he told PopCulture. "We are so in love and have been dating like 4 months. Olivia is the best." While the two former competitors have yet to post a photo together officially, they've been leaving loving comments on each other's Instagram posts for weeks, with Hugo commenting on Olivia's Aug. 3 post, "love u so much," adding two red heart emojis. In return, Olivia responded, "my lil shmoochie poochie oochie woochie oooof."

(Photo: John Fleenor/ABC)

Hugo's elimination during Monday's Claim to Fame episode came after he incorrectly guessed that Chris was related to Elton John, at which point Hugo's own presidential relation was exposed. Before leaving the house, Hugo paid a moving tribute to his grandfather, pointing out that the 98-year-old was moved into hospice earlier this year. Hugo told PopCulture that his grandpa, who is "still doing good right now," was "very supportive and happy" to have him compete on Claim to Fame, telling him to "have fun and thrive" on the show. He added of mom Amy Carter, "My mom also told me to run for president in 2036."

He continued of being able to share his grandfather's legacy in his goodbye speech, "I love being able to share that relationship. Usually, in my personal life, I don't lead with it, just because I don't want my whole personality to be him, because he's so amazing!" He continued, "I try to lead with myself and stuff I love like powerlifting, engineering, etc. but it was so great to be able to talk about how much I love him and how much he truly means to me."

Hugo is "so proud" of his grandpa and of himself and was happy to share a message of love to all before making his exit. "I loved being able to tell everyone there how much I love them and everyone in the world. It felt really good to mention things like equality between race, gender, class, etc. just because we had such a diverse and great mix of people!" he explained. "I love sharing that message and I feel like the show did a good job sharing it too. Basically, I just love everyone so much, I love my grandpa and I'm glad to be able to share some love and my perspective on things." Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.