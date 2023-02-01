Christina Hall Starts 'Brutal' Parasite Cleanse

Christina Hall is midway through a "pretty brutal" parasite cleanse she hopes will put an end to her numerous health issues. The HGTV star, 39, took to her Instagram Story Monday to give fans an update after she underwent extensive testing to detect internal imbalances that might be at the bottom of her symptoms.

"I've been on a mission to get to the bottom of what's going on," Hall explained to her followers. "I did an expensive and super extensive panel and I got all my results back." The Christina on the Coast star continued that her most recent test checked for "100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias" after years of her flipping houses with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. (Hall is also mother to 3-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead).

Hall learned through that test that her "highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, like sibo, and also parasites." The HGTV star reminded her followers that she also has a "little bit of heavy metals going on" inside her body, all of which has led her to going on a "parasite cleanse" that she said she can "definitely" feel working. The Flip or Flop alum noted, "I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It's pretty brutal but I'm hoping at the end I feel good."

Hall previously revealed in October 2021 that she has been dealing with "extreme stomach pain" that's plagued her since 2016. "It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," she explained at the time on social media. In December 2022, Hall shared that she had been considering the "unexplained health stuff" she's been dealing with could be related to her breast implants.

The reality personality said at the time her symptoms included, "inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud's syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue." That same month, Hall revealed on social media that she had tested positive for mercury and lead poisoning, which she attributed to "all the gross houses I've been in (all the bad flips)" throughout her life.