HGTV Star Christina Hall Opens up About 'Unexplained Health Stuff'

According to Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall (née Haack, formerly El Moussa and Anstead), breast implants may have contributed to her health issues. "Self-care Saturday," wrote the 39-year-old HGTV personality in a Dec. 17 Instagram post, alongside a video of her receiving photon LED light therapy. "Josh and I tag teaming [three] sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore. … Been super exhausted lately, so on a kick to get back into my body. I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now, I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related. Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies' take on this." The Flip or Flop alum then outlined the problems she has been facing.

"Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], Raynaud's syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO [small intestinal bacterial overgrowth], acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I [tested] positive for ANA [Antinuclear Antibody]. I'm gluten free and mostly dairy free. I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well. For now, just working on detoxing and [a] positive mindset." Her Instagram Stories revealed earlier that day that she had an allergic reaction to under-eye filler, per In Touch. Hall explained that back in April, the cosmetic alteration left her face "super swollen" and eventually had them dissolved with hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency. "It wouldn't go down with time," she wrote across a photo of her formerly puffy face, adding, "Never again."

The California native has been candid about her health before. In October 2021, Hall told her Instagram followers she had been suffering from "extreme stomach pain" since 2016. "It has been written off as stress, and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds, but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," Hall captioned a post at the time. "I wanted to fix the problem, so I really focused on my nutrition, and it seemed to get better. But then, last year, it was triggered again, and all of a sudden, the stomach pain was back. With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups, and my biggest thing I've notice[d] being affected is my digestion/gut health. Basically, if I don't eat SUPER clean, I get a horrible burning sensation." She told People one month after her endoscopy that she had received good results and is undergoing more tests to determine the issue.