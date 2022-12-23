Christina Hall Reveals Troubling Health Diagnosis

Christina Hall is opening up about some major health concerns and a recent diagnosis. The Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram on Dec. 22 to reveal the results of recent tests she had run after dealing with being sick on and off for some time. "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 22. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants," she explained. She previously believed her breast implants were the root of her issues.

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she wrote in a Dec. 17 post, revealing she's battled Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, and brain fog. Haack, who has gone through two divorces in the past decade, says her doctors assumed it was stress related.

"It has been written off as stress, and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds, but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," she wrote in a separate post last fall. "I wanted to fix the problem, so I really focused on my nutrition, and it seemed to get better, but then last year it was triggered again, and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back. Anxiety can cause major flare-ups and the biggest thing I've noticed is affected is my digestion/gut health."

Now, she wants others to pay close attention to their own health. And speak out and seek help immediately when they notice something is wrong.