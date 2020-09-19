Christina and Ant Anstead's Friends Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Breakup

✖

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead shocked their fans on Friday by announcing their split. Not only were fans surprised to hear this news, but the former couple's friends were also reportedly taken aback by it, as well. According to Us Weekly, Christina and Ant's friends are "shocked" by this news because they thought that the pair were in a good place.

Christina and Ant reportedly kept their decision to break-up under wraps, so much so that some of their friends were surprised to hear about the split. A source told the publication, “Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others." The Flip or Flop star shared the news about their split on Friday via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote, captioning a photo of herself and her estranged husband on the beach. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Ant has not yet publicly commented on the news via his own Instagram account. The last time he posted on the social media site, he shared photos of himself and his son, Hudson, whom he shares with Christina, at the beach.

Christina and Ant wed in December 2018. They welcomed their son, Hudson, in September of 2019. The two both have children from previous relationships. Christina shares two kids, Taylor and Brayden, with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. Ant shares two children, Amelie and Archie, with ex-wife Louise Herbert. The pair recently celebrated their son's first birthday on Sept. 6. On Instagram, Ant penned a lengthy message in tribute to his son in which he also referred to his now-estranged wife. "Happy [1st] Birthday Hudson," Ant wrote, alongside a collection of photos of their baby boy. "Sweet, sensitive, busy boy ... can’t wait for you to be chasing your siblings around the house soon — we love you." Ant called Hudson their "miracle baby, the perfect blend of your beautiful mummy, and this Brit dad."