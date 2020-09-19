Christina and Ant Antstead: HGTV Fans React to 'Christina on the Coast' Stars' Breakup

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead have split. On Friday, the couple announced that they were parting ways after less than two years of marriage. In the Flip or Flop star's statement about the split, she noted that the two are committed to co-parenting their young son, Hudson, together. Christina was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, Taylor and Brayden. Following this news, fans of the couple took to social media in order to express their shock over this turn of events.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and her estranged husband on the beach. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." Ant has yet to publicly acknowledge the split. Christina and Ant wed in December of 2018. They welcomed their son together in September of 2019.

Many Twitter users wrote that they were shocked to learn that the couple had split. Read on to see what those fans are saying about Christina and Ant's break-up.