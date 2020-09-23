Ant Anstead Celebrates Estranged Wife Christina Anstead's Daughter's 10th Birthday Amid Divorce

✖

Ant Anstead is still there for stepdaughter Taylor even as he and her mother, Christina Anstead, navigate divorce. The Wheeler Dealers host celebrated Taylor's 10th birthday Tuesday, less than a week after he and Christina announced they were splitting after less than two years of marriage. Sharing photos of himself drinking tea with the birthday girl on his Instagram Story Tuesday, Ant wrote a sweet note to let her know how much he still loves her.

"TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie!" the car expert, who shares 1-year-old son Hudson with Christina, wrote alongside the photos. "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!" Christina also celebrated Taylor's big day on social media, sharing photos of her Parisian-themed bash on Instagram alongside a gushing note to the daughter she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl," the Christina on the Coast star wrote. "Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don’t tell me how much you love me and hug me tight. I [pray] we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama. You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes. 10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!!!"

The HGTV personality, also mom to 5-year-old son Brayden James with El Moussa,added that Taylor was originally supposed to go to Paris with her Flip or Flop co-star's mom and stepdad, but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is why she went all-out when it came to bringing the French glamour to their home.

It's been a tough time for the Anstead family, as Christina and Ant announced Friday they had decided to end their marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," the interior designer wrote on social media. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina and Ant began dating in October 2017, tying the knot in a backyard wedding in December 2018, less than a year before adding baby Hudson to their family. Ant is also dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert.