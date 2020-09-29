Ant Anstead Asks Fans to 'Stop' Speculating About Reason for Split From Christina Anstead

✖

Ant Anstead is asking for privacy as he and wife Christina Anstead navigate their divorce. After breaking the news earlier this month that after less than two years, the two had decided to go their separate ways, the Wheeler Dealers star addressed fans speculating about the cause of their split under a photo he shared Monday with son Hudson London, the 1-year-old son he shares with Christina.

"Beautiful Boyz Weekend. Blessed," he wrote under the photo with his youngest. Comments immediately came in from fans wondering about his relationship with Hudson's mom, but the TV host made it clear he wasn't looking for outside perspective. Turning off the comments on the post after just a few hours, he amended his caption to read, "This was a father-son moment! But due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead) on Sep 28, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

"Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace," he continued, asking only for "compassion and kindness" from his followers. Before he turned off the comments, Ant did respond to one commenter asking if he would be staying in California after moving from the U.K. in 2017 to host his car show. "YES! This is my home! I weirdly felt at home here the moment I landed," he wrote, according to PEOPLE.

Not long after he moved to the U.S., he met the Flip or Flop star, and the two tied the knot in a backyard ceremony at their Newport Beach home in December 2018. Both are parents to other children, Ant to 16-year-old daughter Amelie and 14-year-old Archie from his marriage to ex Louise Herbert, while Christina is mom to 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

On Sept. 18, the couple announced they had decided to end their relationship. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," the Christina on the Coast star wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Since then, Ant has made it clear to his stepchildren that he is still there for them, sending a sweet message to Taylor last week as she celebrated her 10th birthday with a Parisian-themed party. "TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie!" Ant wrote along photos of himself drinking tea with Taylor. "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!"