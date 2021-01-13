Christina Anstead Unveils New Back Tattoo Amid Divorce From Ant

Christina Anstead is rocking some new ink just four months after announcing her split from husband Ant Anstead. The HGTV star, 37, debuted the new tattoo along her spine Tuesday, sharing a photo of the body art, which reads “Still I Rise,” the title of a poem by the writer and activist Maya Angelou.

The Flip or Flop star confirmed her tattoo was in reference to the poem with her caption, which excerpted a portion of Angelou’s work. “Just like moons and like suns / With the certainty of tides / Just like hopes springing high / Still I’ll rise.” The Christina on the Coast star has another tattoo that she debuted in 2017, which features the birth dates of her two children with ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa — son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10 — inked on her forearm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead)

In September, Christina announced that she and Ant had split less than two years after they tied the knot in a winter wonderland-themed backyard ceremony in December 2018. The two first began dating in the fall of 2017, and welcomed son Hudson London in September 2019. Christina filed for divorce and joint legal and physical custody of Hudson in November 2020, and is chronicling her life as she attempts to move forward in her new Discovery+ show, Christina: Stronger by Design.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curveballs,” Christina wrote of her current situation on social media back in September, adding that “instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to use look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

“So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed,” she added. “I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Ant told PEOPLE late last month that it was Christina who had wanted to split up. “I think everybody knows this was not my decision. It really hit me hard,” the Wheeler Dealers alum shared. “If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her.” In the months following their separation, the British star said he went to “very dark places,” but eventually reached a “turning point” where he became dedicated to moving on and recovering emotionally.