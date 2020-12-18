Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Joke They Finally Agree on 1 Thing: 'Only Took 12 Years'

✖

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa can finally agree on one thing. The exes were shocked to come to the same conclusion in Thursday's episode of Flip or Flop as they took on the task of completely remodeling the kitchen of a house together in Mission Viejo, California. Going over material options for the room, Anteas presented two different backsplash tiles to her ex.

"We have one that’s a little more contemporary, a little more neutral, and then we’ve got a bold," she said, as per PEOPLE, adding of the more bold design, "Does the round one just scream at you, 'Pick me, pick me?'" When El Moussa agreed that the second tile is the perfect fit, he admitted, "I can’t believe I’m saying this," to which Anstead quipped, "What’s up with us?" and El Moussa replied, "We agreed!" Anstead joked, "It only took 12 years."

The former married couple split in December 2016 after seven years, finalizing their divorce in January 2018. The pair have since reconciled as business and co-parenting partners for daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, and continue to film their HGTV show together. Both have moved on romantically as well. In December 2018, Christina tied the knot with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead, with whom she now shares son Hudson London, 1. In September, the Ansteads shocked fans when they announced they were getting a divorce after less than two years of marriage, but have shared an intention to co-parent peacefully to their fans. El Moussa, meanwhile, began dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young last year and popped the question in July. The two plan to marry in 2021, and recently bought a home in Newport Beach together.

As for Flip and Flop, HGTV announced in November that the hit show had been renewed for a 10th season. "As I think of the words to use for this announcement, I realize how far we’ve come," El Moussa wrote on Instagram at the time. "A decade of working on tv, over 140 episodes filmed, almost 600 houses flipped. 10 years ago, I was a broke 29-year-old and today and I'm posting this message to millions of people." Continuing that you "never know where life is gonna take you," El Moussa joked that Flip or Flop fans should make a journey to their remote to DVR the new season. "That’s the announcement! [Christina Anstead] and I just started shooting all-new episodes of Flip or Flop," he added. "It’s been a wild ride and it’s still going!"