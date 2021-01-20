Christina Anstead Is All-Smiles Alongside Her 'Work Hubby' From 'Christina on the Coast'

✖

Christina Anstead is hard at work on Christina on the Coast. On Tuesday, Anstead posted a photo of herself with her "work hubby," James Bender. In her caption, Anstead also shared when fans can expect Season 3 of Christina on the Coast, and it will be here before you know it.

Anstead took some time on Tuesday to send some love to Bender, who is not only her "work hubby" but is also a producer on Christina on the Coast. She also issued her gratitude to MTR Construction Inc. for all of their work on Season 3 of the HGTV series, which Anstead noted will premiere sometime in summer 2021. Her message came alongside a few photos of the new bar that they built in her home that features an array of goodies and beverages. She wrote, "Big love to my work hubby @jamescbender and @mtrconstruction for all their hard work on #christinaonthecoast and for building this amazing new bar in my house [crown emoji] (season 3 airs summer 2021)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead)

Anstead's Christina on the Coast update comes amidst her divorce from her estranged husband, Ant Anstead. It was announced in September that the HGTV personality and Ant had split after almost two years of marriage. The pair began dating in October 2017 and wed in December 2018. They share one son, Hudson. Anstead is also a mother to two children, Brayden and Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. (El Moussa has since moved on with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, whom he proposed to in July 2020.)

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Anstead wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and Ant at the beach. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." In November, PEOPLE reported that Anstead was seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son. That report emerged about one week after the Flip or Flop star officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Neither Anstead nor her estranged husband is reportedly seeking spousal support.