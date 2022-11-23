Savannah Chrisley Discusses Taking Custody of Siblings When Parents Are in Prison

Savannah Chrisley is stepping up in a major way following her parents' sentencing. After Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison, it was reported that Savannah could have custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe (Chloe is the daughter of Savannah's older brother, Kyle, whom Todd and Julie have since adopted). On Monday, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Savannah opened up about the situation on her Unlocked With Savannah podcast. In an episode that dropped on Monday, and was recorded before the sentencing, she explained that she will possibly take custody of her niece and younger brother. The reality star said that it was "hard" to sit in the uncertainty of the situation, as she's unsure how everything is going to pan out post-sentencing. She said, "I don't know what my fate is, what my family's fate is. I know that the short term is going to be really difficult and I may come home without both of my parents. That's what the chances are, that's the likelihood and that's my new normal."

She began to get emotional as she added, "I come home Tuesday and I have custody of a 16-year-old, I have custody of a 10-year-old. And we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family." Savannah also noted that she's been feeling a "level of guilt" about the ordeal, as she "never had to worry about where my parents were" unlike Grayson and Chloe, who "aren't going to have that same feeling." The 25-year-old added, "And I think that's the hardest part, is me trying to navigate how to teach two children who aren't fully developed yet, that. And how to navigate the circumstances. That's a really difficult thing."

Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. At their sentencing on Monday, they were both sentenced to prison, 12 years for Todd and 7 years for Julie. They were also both sentenced to 16 months probation. While Savannah has not directly commented on the sentencing update, she did share a quote from Christian influencer "Real Talk Kim" on her Instagram Story shortly after the news broke. The quote read, "Noah didn't stop building his ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."