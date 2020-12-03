✖

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe found love on the dance floor! The Dancing With the Stars pro and Selling Sunset star, who was paired with Gleb Savchenko on the most recent season of the ABC dance competition show, revealed they formed a romantic connection outside of the ballroom.

Motsepe, who was paired with actress Anne Heche in Season 29, went public with his and Stause's relationship Wednesday night, sharing a sweet selfie of the two cozying up as he kisses the side of her head. The pro dancer captioned the photo simply with a heart, earning supportive comments from his DWTS co-stars Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, all of whom left loving emojis under the photo. Savchenko commented alongside a number of heart emojis, "Love you guys!!!" while Stause's competitor Nev Schulman gushed, "THIS. IS. SO. CUTE."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keo Motsepe (@keo_motsepe)

Earlier in the day, Stause had shared a video working out with her beau, and Motsepe also shared a cute clip of their day together, showing the two cuddled up. When Stause is surprised by the video, the Netflix star laughs, prompting Motsepe's caption, "I will always make you smile." Dancing With the Stars fans couldn't help but be surprised and thrilled at the new couple, as they didn't appear together on screen. "THE BEST THING TO COME FROM THIS SEASON!!!" one person commented. "OMG THIS IS SOOOO CUTE!!!!" another added, as a third wrote with a crying emoji, "Wait what! Keo you are so amazing. This is awesome!!"

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair is "officially dating," explaining of their connection, "Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, ‘I’m single, you’re single. Let’s try this.’” The dating revelation comes after Stause's relationship with Savchenko came under scrutiny when he announced just days after their elimination that he and his wife, fellow ballroom dancer Elena Samodanova, were splitting after 14 years of marriage.

Samodanova went on to accuse her ex of "ongoing infidelity" and a recent inappropriate relationship, which had fans thinking Stause, who recently underwent a public divorce from This Is Us' Justin Hartley, was the culprit. Both Savchenko and Stause repeatedly denied they were anything but close friends, with Stause telling E!'s Daily Pop on Nov. 24, "I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not. So we're just friends."