Chrishell Stause Lashes out at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Keo Motsepe Following Breakup

The breakup between Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe is getting ugly. On Friday afternoon, TMZ reported that the couple, who met when Stause was a competitor on the ABC mega-hit in 2020, split after three months of dating after they came "to a mutual decision to end their relationship after about 3 months of dating."

On Friday, E! revealed that several sources had claimed that Stause and Motsepe had broken up recently and that the split was amicable. "They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways," a source close to Stause claimed. "They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing." However, on Friday afternoon, Stause was tired of playing nice.

Stause decided to address things in her Instagram stories after a source told People that Motsepe was "heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it. He’s had a tough time with his mom’s passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."

Stause posted a screenshot of the report and shared her thoughts on Motsepe's approach. "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama-free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me," she wrote. "Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying."

In the next post, Stause shared the link to a podcast called "Liar, Liar: How to Break Free from Habitual Lying" with the song "Beautiful Liar" by Beyoncé and Shakira. One of her followers decided to respond. "I know ur upset but this isn’t from his own mouth," they wrote. "Who knows who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings…" Stause wasn't having it, deciding to respond publicly. "I gathered all the fact before I posted. Don’t worry. I know exactly where it came from," she wrote with the soundtrack of "IDGAF" by Dua Lipa playing in the background of the post.

Another follower decided to wade into the drama. "I think you’re too mature for all this," they wrote. "It’s best to ignore it, this kind of comes off childish." Once again, Stause didn't hold back. "Yes I am aware. If I end up alone with cats — it was worth it," she declared. "But I am also human and not a robot. When you are the ass in the breakup & then the other person tries to let you save face and take the high road publicly… probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts. I will try to be a better person tomorrow. Today wasn’t the day."