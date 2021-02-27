Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe's Messy Breakup: What to Know

✖

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe's relationship may have only lasted for three months, but it has generated a whole lot of drama. Motsepe was Stause's first public relationship after her split from ex-husband Justin Hartley, and the former couple met when Stause was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

Stause and Motsepe went public with their relationship on December 3, with the requisite coupled-up posts on social media. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was "officially dating" and were both curious to see where the relationship went. "Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, 'I’m single, you’re single. Let’s try this,'" the source explained.

The couple celebrated Christmas with Stause's family and vacationed in Mexico with Stause's Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, and his girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo. While any posts featuring Motsepe have been deleted from Stause's Instagram account, she is still present on his. On January 19, he posted a selfie of the two of them and wrote "My days are better with you." He also posted a picture of just Stause with the caption "I LOVE YOU BABY" on Valentine's Day.

The couple announced that they broke up on February 26, with ET! reporting that they had called it quits after three months. "They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways," a source close to Stause claimed. "They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing."

However, that lack of drama was short-lived. On Friday evening, Stause took to her Instagram stories to clear up a report from People that claimed that Motsepe was "heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it. He’s had a tough time with his mom’s passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."

Stause posted a screenshot of that statement to her Instagram stories. "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama-free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me," she wrote. "Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying."

The celebrity real estate agent wasn't done. Stause also posted a link to a podcast titled "Liar, Liar: How to Break Free from Habitual Lying." Her followers decided to weigh in. "I know ur upset but this isn’t from his own mouth," one wrote. "Who knows who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings…" Stause decided to handle this criticism in a public manner. "I gathered all the facts before I posted," she explained. "Don’t worry. I know exactly where it came from."

After another person responded, claiming that Stause was "too mature for all this," Stause decided that she wasn't interested in this narrative. "Yes I am aware. If I end up alone with cats — it was worth it," she wrote. "But I am also human and not a robot. When you are the ass in the breakup & then the other person tries to let you save face and take the high road publicly… probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts. I will try to be a better person tomorrow. Today wasn’t the day."

Stause addressed her social media spree by acknowledging her "messiness." However, she stands by her choice to call Motsepe out publicly. "Let my mess be a lesson to CALL OUT BULL (poop emoji). OK, dropping this. Back to peace love and rainbows."