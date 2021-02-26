✖

Chrishell Stause is a single lady after splitting with her boyfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, around the same time her divorce from husband Justin Hartley was finalized Monday, TMZ reported Friday. The Selling Sunset star, who competed on the most recent season of the ABC dance competition alongside partner Gleb Savchenko, reportedly came to a mutual decision with the pro to end their relationship after three months together.

Stause and Motsepe don't have any bad blood, TMZ's source added, but their romance had run its course after they first connected while filming their season in the late fall. The couple initially went public with their romance in December, sharing a cuddly picture on Instagram. At the time, a source close to the pair told Entertainment Tonight, "Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, ‘I’m single, you’re single. Let’s try this.’”

