Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Finalize Divorce Just Over a Year After Sudden Split

✖

This is Us star Justin Hartley and Selling Sunset's Christine Stause have reportedly finalized their divorce, just over a year after their sudden split. According to PEOPLE, on Feb. 8 a judge signed off on the paperwork, effectively ending their union on legal terms. The outlet noted that it reached out to representatives for both Hartley and Stause, but at the time of publication Harley's team had no comment. Stause's reps had not responded at all.

Hartley and Stause married on Oct. 28, 2017. The wedding was held at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch on the day they met four years earlier. In 2019, the pair split, with Hartley filing for divorce in November of that year. Stause claimed that he notified her of the divorce through a text message. It was previously reported, in January, that the divorce had been finalized then, but it seems that they may have simply settled the terms of the divorce at that time, as this appears to be official, and legally binding, closure.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Finalize Divorce Just Over a Year After Actor Abruptly Filed​ https://t.co/ciKVOI6ICs — People (@people) February 23, 2021

A source who spoke with PEOPLE shortly after Hartley and Stause's split was announced said that they had "been having trouble for a while." The source added, "In many ways, they're somewhat fundamentally incompatible. Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way."

The source went on to say that Hartley's "reached a new level of fame" due to This Is Us, "and he doesn't want to close many doors right now." However, the source added, "That's not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out."

In September 2020, Stause spoke with PEOPLE and indirectly addressed the new chapter of her life. "I've had to start over so many times in my life," she said, not specifically naming Hartley or mentioning their split. Stause added, "I always know how to look at the bright side because there's been a lot of dark."