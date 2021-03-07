Chrishell Stause Delivers Biting Defense of Meghan Markle After Bethenny Frankel’s Mockery

By Alyssa Fikse

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey airs on Sunday night, and everyone is talking about what the couple shares about what they experienced that made them step away from The Royal Family. In a preview clip, Markle claims that Buckingham Palace "perpetuated falsehoods" about her and baited the British Press into making their lives hell. "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," she said. She continued, saying "if that comes with the risk of losing things, I mean there's a lot that's been lost already."

The whole issue has drawn strong opinions on both sides, and Real Housewives alum Bethenny Frankel has chosen sides, and she is no Markle fan. "Not since [Monica Lewinsky] interview, have people been obsessed with a young female interview like this #MARRY interview. Remember the famous lip gloss?" she tweeted. When someone responded in Markle's defense, Frankel tweeted "Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w [Oprah]on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals."

This sparked a debate about privilege, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wasn't about to let Frankel slide. "Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s," she tweeted. "A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me [three facepalm emojis] Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!"
Stause wasn't done, level one final burn at Frankel. "Too bad there isn’t a whole aristocracy trying to silence you, because you could have left this one in the drafts [trash can emoji]," she tweeted. Stause also expressed her shock at how vicious people have been to Markle online. "My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love," she wrote. "But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site’s post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much. I worry about people’s sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they don't know." Stause also responded to several people weighing in about how Markel was treated, urging people to be compassionate. It's safe to assume that Stause will be watching the Oprah interview alongside everyone else.
