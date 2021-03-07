Chrishell Stause Delivers Biting Defense of Meghan Markle After Bethenny Frankel’s Mockery

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey airs on Sunday night, and everyone is talking about what the couple shares about what they experienced that made them step away from The Royal Family. In a preview clip, Markle claims that Buckingham Palace "perpetuated falsehoods" about her and baited the British Press into making their lives hell. "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," she said. She continued, saying "if that comes with the risk of losing things, I mean there's a lot that's been lost already."

The whole issue has drawn strong opinions on both sides, and Real Housewives alum Bethenny Frankel has chosen sides, and she is no Markle fan. "Not since [Monica Lewinsky] interview, have people been obsessed with a young female interview like this #MARRY interview. Remember the famous lip gloss?" she tweeted. When someone responded in Markle's defense, Frankel tweeted "Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w [Oprah]on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals."

Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say! — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 7, 2021