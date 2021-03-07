Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey is tonight, and those who follow the buzz about the royal family can't wait. Titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the interview is hyped as an intimate, wide-ranging conversation that will rock the palace. This broadcast will mark the couple's first interview since stepping down as working royals (and since revealing that Markle is in the midst of her second pregnancy).

The 90-minute "no subject that's off limits" interview is scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The interview will then air the following day on ITV in the U.K., where it will be preceded by a speech from Queen Elizabeth herself. For those without cable or unable to catch the interview live, Oprah With Meghan and Harry will be available to stream on the March 4-launched Paramount+, ViacomCBS' new streaming platform that costs as low as $4.99 per month for an ad-supported plan. You can sign up for the service by clicking here. A free trial period is currently being offered. The interview will also be available as part of streaming packages including Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and YouTubeTV for cost of subscription, though free trial periods are typically offered. For instance, fuboTV has a free trial offer going on right now.

Winfrey hosting the discussion comes as little surprise given her close ties to the couple. Winfrey attended the couple's May 2018 wedding, and, in a recent preview of the special released Friday, revealed she had attempted to snag an interview with the couple in the months prior to them tying the knot. That request, however, had been denied, with Markle explaining that she and her husband have only now chosen to sit down for an interview because they now have the "ability to make our own choices" in a way they didn't have as working members of the royal family. The couple announced in January 2020 they would step back as working royals, with Buckingham Palace confirming in February 2021 that they had officially retired from the roles.

The pre-taped interview is set to address a number of topics, with the royal couple not holding back. In one preview, Markle alleged the Palace perpetuated "falsehoods" against herself and Harry. In a separate clip, Harry expressed fear of "history repeating itself," a reference to his late mother Princess Diana and the similar treatment by the press Markle received throughout her first years as a British royal.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available for streaming on Paramount+ as well as other streaming platforms. At this time, the royal family has not publicly addressed the interview.