Chip Gaines Teases 'Fixer Upper' Revival With a Nasty New Project

A Fixer Upper revival is on the way, and Chip Gaines is letting fans in on the fun a bit early. The series, a reboot of the former HGTV show, will air on the Magnolia Network, the upcoming TV network from Gaines and his wife, Joanna. While some fans might have wondered what will change about the show, Gaines' new teases show that fans don't have much to worry about.

In the first teaser image, Gaines, 45, is shown trudging through a trashed bedroom. It's unclear if the previous owners had some sort of hoarding problem, a natural disaster hit the home, or if the renovation process led to a remarkable mess. With a face mask on, Gaines poses amid the trash piles while holding a taxidermy deer head, a stool and a basketball, among other items. The father of five perfectly summed up the situation by writing, "Oh man. what have I gotten myself into."

Gaines' second picture didn't offer much promise either. This image, presumably taken in the same home, shows a disgusting refrigerator. What appears to be dirt, rotten food and possibly even animal droppings are inside. Among the mess was a bottle of beer, to which Gaines responded, "I don't drink often but.. y'all, I need a beer."

There is no launch date for the Magnolia Network or the Fixer Upper revival just yet. However, the Gaines family expressed their excitement about bringing back the beloved show, which made them famous.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple said in a release about the Fixer Upper relaunch. "These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

Premiering in 2013, Fixer Upper ran for five seasons on HGTV, bringing its total episode count to 79. It also spawned a spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The final Fixer Upper episode aired on April 3, 2018.