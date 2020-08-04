'Fixer Upper' Reboot in the Works at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network

Three years after announcing that their beloved HGTV series was coming to an end, Chip and Joanna Gaines have revealed that a Fixer Upper reboot is in the works. The couple announced the exciting news in a statement, sharing that the reboot would be debuting on their upcoming TV network, Magnolia Network.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple shared. "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"

Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV in 2014 and aired on the network for five seasons. In September of 2017, the couple announced that they had made the difficult decision to end the series, at the time stating that "we are confident that this is the right choice for us." Shortly after, the Gaines' had announced that they would be launching their own network, which would replace Discovery's DIY and feature shows diving into the lifestyle, wellness and design elements that have made millions fall in love with the family.

Addressing the Fixer Upper reboot, Magnolia Network President Allison Page said the network "is thrilled" to bring back to life the "cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm." At this time, it is unclear when the reboot will launch, though Page did tease that it is only one of a handful of series that those tuning into Magnolia Networks can expect to watch.

"And as we continue to round out our programming slate, we’re excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories," Page said. "There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’re just getting started!"

Along with a reboot of Fixer Upper, Tuesday's announcement also included the announcement of two additional series headed to the network: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and Self Employed with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris. Magnolia Network is currently scheduled to launch next year. As far as Fixer Upper goes, the Gaines said that they are already "gearing up to start filming again."