Chip Gaines Is Putting $1,000 Checks in Copies of His New Memoir 'No Pain, No Gaines'

Chip Gaines is giving back to fans who are pre-ordering his upcoming self-help memoir, No Pain, No Gaines. The Fixer Upper alum revealed Monday that he had hidden $1,000 checks inside 10 copies of the book, which is out March 16 and available for pre-order now. The HGTV star shared a video Monday in which he pretended to sneak inside the book warehouse to hide a little financial Easter egg for the lucky fans who will receive an extra-special copy.

"Today is book day," Chip says in the clip. "If you're lucky enough to pre-order at the right exact second, you will find a $1,000 check." He added in the caption that there was also an opportunity for people to win a weekend in Waco, Texas to "experience all things Magnolia" in the city home to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market at the Silos. Chip advised his fans to peek at page 16 in the books for the check, which he has previously told fans has become the family's favorite number, featured on everything from sports jerseys to the name of the family's new No. 16 store in Waco, which is filled with all of the Gaines patriarch's favorite things.

No Pain, No Gaines is Chip's second book release, having first put out his memoir Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff in 2017. Ahead of the Gaines' Magnolia network launch digitally on July 15, 2021, and as a TV channel in January 2022, Chip told PEOPLE he was hoping to create a community with his new book. "What I am interested in is 'network,' the noun. The group of people in your life and in mine with beating hearts and passions who live and love and try and fail and try again. That's what this book is about," he explained at the time. "I want you to build a network of people who will stand beside you as you bust your butt to do the same for them, who believe that authentic human connection is more important than any other earthly thing, who bet on each other instead of the way of the world, and who agree that the phrase 'it's just business' isn't gonna cut it." Building that network requires "a lot of hard work, painfully hard work at times," he continued, but in the end, you have something "strong" and "reliable" that you can be proud of, which Chip said was "something worth writing about."