Chip and Joanna Gaines' Funniest 'Fixer Upper' Moments

Among the most beloved of HGTV's most iconic duos reign Chip and Joanna Gaines, the husband and wife behind the Waco, Texas-set Fixer Upper. The couple, who share five children and own their own ever-expanding family business, use their unique talents and TV-ready personalities to renovate almost as many homes as hearts they've warmed across the country. Among the beautiful homes they've made for clients throughout Fixer Upper's five seasons have emerged many hilarious moments between the husband and wife. Continue below to re-live all of Chip and Joanne Gaines' funniest moments, both on and off the screen.

When Chip jumped through a wall #tbt to that time when I thought it was a good idea to jump through a wall. I am still mostly ok. #seasonthreeiscoming A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Oct 15, 2015 at 2:10pm PDT Many a Fixer Upper fan is familiar with the time Chip couldn't contain his excitement for Demo Day and literally jumped through a wall. In the season 3 episode, Chip challenged Jo to a karate kicking contest on a wall that had been stripped down to just its pegs and sheetrock. After Jo kicked her imprint into the wall, Chip decided that he was "thinking about blowing up through the wall Chuck Norris style." Then, he took a running start and burst through the thin strip of wall, landing hard on the tile floor behind it on top of his arm. After a long silence, Chip stirred from the rubble, dusted himself off and said, "How awesome was that, baby?" Chip shared a clip of the "karate contest" to his Instagram, writing, "[Throwback Thursday] to that time when I thought it was a good idea to jump through a wall. I am still mostly ok."

When Jo picked her nose (Photo: Instagram / @joannagaines) Even though Chip is clearly the goofball between the two, Joanna can also poke fun at herself — literally. In an Instagram post from 2015, she came across a larger-than-life photo of herself on a wall and posed with her real-life finger in the nostril of the Joanna up on the wall. "Cause this is what you do when you see a giant picture of yourself on a wall," she wrote next to the photo, adding the hashtag #soweird.

When Chip fell in a hole The Gaines discovered a large, scary pit beneath the flooring of one home they were renovating — and Chip had to go down and check it out. But without a ladder to stick down into the deep abyss, Chip's last resort was to jump. Joanna wanted no part in Chip's risky decision. "You have weak ankles," she protested. But Chip was much more confident than his wife. "That looks a lot further than it is," he promised, "but it's not, it's only about two or three feet, it's an optical illusion. Watch this." He confidently leaps into the hole and lands much further than two or three feet down. "Ugh. That's further than it looked," we hear him say from the darkness. Watch the video on HGTV's website here.

When Joanna had something in her teeth (Photo: Instagram / @joannagaines) In a cute behind-the-scenes photo taken on St. Patrick's Day, Joanna revealed that Chip isn't the only one who horses around on set. "Doing a fun photo shoot for the blog today and thought I'd throw in something a little special to celebrate St Patrick's Day!" she wrote, adding a winking emoji. "they said my shirt wasn't green enough..."

When Chip bragged about his glory days Chip couldn't help but bring up his old "glory days" from his youth, even though he said he doesn't like to bore Jo with the stories of his all-star athlete years — which consisted of a shoulder injury while playing on the (always elite) junior varsity football team. "Babe, I know you always get sick of me telling you about my old glory days," he began sarcastically before shooting during a rain storm, "but did you know that back when I played junior varsity football, I dislocated my shoulder real bad and anytime it starts acting up I can tell it's about to rain... and it's gon' rain." Watch the cute video on HGTV's website here.

When Chip named himself sexiest man alive (Photo: Instagram / @chipgaines) Who can forget when Chip demonstrated his impeccable Photoshop skills and named himself Sexiest Man Alive? Back in 2015, the dad of (then four) five shared a pretty low-resolution image of Adam Levine on People's Sexiest Man Alive cover — but in place of of Levine's face was Chip's. "I'm so thankful to all my fans and to all of you who worked so hard to make this possible. I'm sorry to everyone who thought it might be them (cough cough) [Ryan Reynolds], [Scott Foley] - maybe next year," Chip wrote in the caption.

When Joanna wasn't the best science student In one funny blooper, Joanna talks about a friend of hers from high school who was a few grades younger than her — but somehow they had science class together. "I remember when Jonathan used to throw spit balls at me in high school. He used to sit right next to me in science class," Jo says. "Was he your age?" Chip asks. "No but either he was advanced or I was... unadvanced," Jo explains. "And I don't remember which one it was, but I know we got in trouble a lot for talking." Chip replies with a playful smile, "He's like two years younger than you babe — how are y'all in science class together? I mean, this is embarrassing, I'm not kidding." "Babe, he's like super advanced. He's like a mini genius," Joanna says, while the two of them crack up. "Oh, yeah — right," Chip says sarcastically. Watch the exchange on HGTV's website here.