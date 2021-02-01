Chip Gaines' Kids Have Major 'Oh No' Moment in Hilarious Take on Viral TikTok Videos

✖

Chip Gaines shared a video with fans that have several of his followers either laughing or feeling some type of way about what just happened. In the video, his kids are having fun jumping up and down on a piece of furniture, however, one of them took a tumble leaving fans either laughing hysterically or worried. This left the other stunned and Gaines couldn't help but agree, writing in the caption, "Kids are funny.. #ooof."

One person commented, "Hahahahaha I spit my coffee out," while someone else wrote, "And?!?!?!? Did he stick the landing? Do we have a Chip 2.0 on our hands?!" Someone else noted, "Her face [laugh face emoji] The moment you realize mistakes were made [laugh face emoji and purple heart emoji]."

The family is known for being hilarious; this is one of the many reasons why fans have fallen in love with the Gaines'. While Gaines is a home renovation extraordinaire, he's not so impressive at golfing. The hilarious father-of-five recently posted a video of himself trying to golf and it didn't work out so well — needless to say, he won't be taking his talents to the PGA Tour anytime soon. In the video, the Gaines showed himself trying to hit the ball with club, however it didn't go as planned, giving his followers a good laugh.

These are just two of several hilarious moments the Gaines have graced their fans with in the last few years. Now, they're about to grace fans' television screens again as they introduce their new show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home that will air on Discovery+. After taking a few years off from reality television, the two were rumored to start back up, but nothing was confirmed until recently. Now, they're launching a new show and viewers could not be more thrilled.

The sweet pair just gave everyone a first look at their upcoming series, where they'll tackle more renovation projects with a little help from their little ones this time. Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is a spinoff from their former HGTV series Fixer Upper. Their original show ran for five seasons, winning the hearts of many in the process. As they said goodbye in their final episode in April 2018, they knew at the time they weren't done "dreaming about ways to make old things new again," and now they're back.