‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Is in the Audience of Every Show

Cheryl Burke is currently bringing her best moves to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom with partner Terrell Owens, but the pro also has plenty of support off the floor as well.

While viewers may not see him, Burke shared with Us Weekly that her boyfriend, actor Matthew Lawrence, has been at the show each week to cheer on his leading lady.

“Matthew has been there every week. He just hides, he’s not in the audience,” the pro revealed.

“He’s there, hanging out in the press room with my publicist,” she continued. “But he supports. I get it, sitting in the audience can be a lot. He has been there every single week, he’s been holding my hand. Every night when I come home and I’m achy, I’m like, ‘Massage my feet!’ He’s there. [He] cooks me dinner. He’s been great, such a support system.”

Burke added that she can also trust Lawrence to tell her how he feels about her performances and the show in general.

The pair met in 2006 when Lawrence’s brother, Joey, competed on DWTS. The two dated in 2007 before calling it quits a year later and getting back together in February. Last month, Burke told Us that the couple is already talking marriage and children.

“Hopefully sooner than later!” she said. “I’m not getting any younger. We want kids and all of that, so we’ll see what happens.”

“We really want to do it right,” she continued. “We want to do the steps of being engaged, moving in together, getting married and having kids. He’s 37, I’m 33, so it’s about that time.”

