Chase Chrisley Shares Throwback Photo with Mom Julie Amid Her Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley is keeping mom Julie Chrisley in his heart as the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch serves her seven-year prison sentence on financial fraud charges. The 27-year-old son of Julie and Todd Chrisley, who is serving his own 12-year sentence in prison, took to Instagram Thursday to share a throwback photo with his mother from his childhood, captioned only with a white heart.

Both Julie and Todd were convicted of bank and wire fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, and the reality personalities will also be required to complete 16 additional months of probation following their release from federal prison. It's been difficult for the Chrisley kids having their parents in prison, Chase revealed on a recent episode of the Chasin' Birdies podcast.

"It's still tough but I will say this: it's definitely brought us closer together," he said. "It's made us appreciate each other in ways that we probably didn't before and just appreciating the little things. Like, things that you normally would just take for granted." Chase continued that his younger sister, 25-year-old Savannah Chrisley, has been "one of the strongest women" he knows throughout it all, as she's taken over caretaking for 17-year-old Grayson Chrisley and 10-year-old Chloe Chrisley.

The new generation of Chrisleys are also shopping around a possible new show after Chrisley Knows Best was canceled at USA Network in November. "I mean, the new show is me, Savannah, and the rest of the people in my family and a few of our close friends," Chase revealed. "I talked to [my parents] about it. I mean, I love my dad; one of the smartest human beings that I've ever met. So, when I do get to see him and talk to him, yeah, I tell him about everything, get his input, and he loves to see us win." Chase revealed his father's response to the pitch was simply, "Run it through the roof."

If their production company can sell the new show to a network or streaming platform, Chase said the family will be revealing a whole new side to their fans. "Chrisley Knows Best was pretty much a sitcom," he explained. "It was very scripted and organized, where we're supposed to be, what we're supposed to be doing. It was a family-friendly show. ...Our new show that we've got coming out is definitely going to be different. It's going to be real, raw – the good, the bad and the ugly. So, we'll see how it goes."