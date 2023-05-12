Chase Chrisley Says Family Has Grown 'Closer' During Parents' Prison Sentences

Chase Chrisley has offered an update on his family, saying they have all grown "closer" amid parents Todd and Julie serving lengthy prison sentences. On a recent episode of the Chasin' Birdies podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star spoke candidly, saying, "It's still tough but I will say this: it's definitely brought us closer together." He added, "It's made us appreciate each other in ways that we probably didn't before and just appreciating the little things. Like, things that you normally would just take for granted."

Chrisley then added that, "emotionally," Todd ad Julie serving out their prison sentences is "still taking a toll on everybody" in their family. "Everybody's handling it in their own way," he said. "My little sister [Savannah], she's a trouper. She's one of the strongest women – strongest human beings – I know." Chrisley when on to say that he and his siblings are "still fighting" and "praying that the truth comes out and they get to come home," following both Tood and Julie appealing their convictions. Finally, Chrisley confessed that his faith is the biggest part how he keeps a positive attitude. "I mean it definitely took a toll on all of us," he said. "But I mean, I don't think that God will put you through a storm that he won't bring you out of."

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Todd, 53, and his wife Julie, 49, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied. In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Back in January, Chase's sister Savannah opened up in an episode of her Unlocked podcast about what she and her siblings have been doing in the wake of their parent's imprisonment. "We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little bit of time, for the foreseeable future," she said. "And that was really, really, really tough."