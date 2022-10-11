Charli D'Amelio Transforms Into Marge Simpson for 'Dancing With the Stars'

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas took us to Springfield with their tribute to The Simpsons on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars. The TikTok star and her pro partner wowed the judges with their take on Marge and Homer Simpson on the first-ever Disney+ Night, which saw the dance teams celebrating the music and films not only of Disney and Pixar but also of Marvel, The Simpsons and much more.

D'Amelio has been at the top of the leaderboards all season, earning her first nine from the judges last week. Performing a jazz dance to "'The Simpsons' Main Title Theme" from the long-running animated series was a new challenge, however. "I grew up dancing jazz but this more Fosse, Broadway jazz," the social media personality explained. "There's definitely going to be some higher expectations."

D'Amelio was also concerned about dancing with Marge's tall blue hair. "Not only am I learning a new style of jazz, I'm doing it with Marge Simpson's wig on my head," the 18-year-old said. "I'm a little nervous about the wig in the performance. I'm gonna have to dive in hair first." When it came to her performance, D'Amelio told host Alfonso Ribeiro of her wig, "It's not heavy which is nice but it's tight. There's about 300 bobby pins in my head right now."

The wig didn't seem to hinder The D'Amelios star at all on the dance floor, where she and Ballas earned a 36/40 from the judges. "Mark my words, that is about to go viral," judge Derek Hough said of the dance, as Len Goodman gushed, "I didn't like it, I loved it. It was so tight, it was together. It was full of wit and characterization. Marge, you're magical."

At the end of the night, D'Amelio and Ballas were safe to dance another week as Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke found themselves in the bottom for a second time alongside Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, who had never been in the bottom before. In the end, the judges all voted to save the 90210 star and his partner, sending Champion and Burke home. "It's been an incredible journey. Cheryl worked harder than anyone could," Champion said. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.