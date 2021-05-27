Drew and Jonathan Scott Team up With Kardashians, Gwyneth Paltrow and More for 'Celebrity IOU' Season 3

✖

The Property Brothers are about to get Goop-ed. Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott will star in another season of Celebrity IOU, with Gwyneth Paltrow starring in an episode. The hit HGTV series pairs the Property Brothers stars with a celebrity to restore the home of a close friend or mentor who changed their lives. Other celebrities joining Season 3 include the Kardashians and comedian Kevin Hart.

The new season will kick off on Monday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET, HGTV announced on Monday. Episodes will also be available to stream on Discovery+ early Monday, before their air on HGTV. “Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness,” Jonathan, 43, said in a statement. "They can’t wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects—and the fun—just keep getting bigger."

(Photo: HGTV)

Drew, 43, said the magic of the series is how "each new story of thanks and appreciation" leaves a "huge impression" on the brothers. "We all want to give back to the people we love and seeing others do just that brings out all the good emotions," he said. The show has also been a big success for HGTV, with the first four episodes of Season 2 drawing over 17.5 million viewers in December 2020.

Season 3 will kick off with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall Jenner, who enlist Drew and Jonathan to help them build an outdoor oasis for Jenner's best friend, whose husband and mother recently died. Other episodes in Season 3 will feature LeAnn Rimes, Hart, Paltrow, Daren Criss, Josh Groban, Ali Wong, and Howie Mandel. The series is executive produced by Drew and Jonathan.

While fans should be excited about the new season, the brothers might be disappointed that Queen Elizabeth II was once again unavailable. Last year, the two told PopCulture that the Queen of England was a dream celebrity for the show. "I want to see her throw a sledgehammer," Jonathan joked. Drew's dream celebrity pick seems more likely. "I would love to have the Obamas on," Drew said. "We met Michelle a year ago — just on her book tour, we opened for her in Toronto and I just think that they're such a positive, positive team, and they're known for giving back to everyone, and the way that they support people, I think is just amazing."

It is still impressive for the brothers to keep the show going during the coronavirus pandemic. It has limited who they can have on, but they still attract A-listers. "It'll be interesting to see in future seasons, too, some of the folks who are huge, huge, worldwide celebrities who want to do it," Jonathan told PopCulture. "It's only COVID that's really preventing us from being able to say yes to them. They already are on board."