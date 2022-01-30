Why ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Is Probably Going to Upset the Kardashians

The Kardashians probably won’t be tuning in to the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. More specifically, they might not want to check out the show because Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have some interesting ties to the cast. The cast for Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother includes Lamar Odom, Khloe’s ex-husband, and Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker.

Considering that two of the houseguests have ties to the Kardashian family, it’s entirely possible that viewers might get to hear about Odom and Moakler’s respective pasts with the reality stars. Like the regular season of Big Brother, the celebrity houseguests will appear on the 24/7 live feeds. Of course, that means that there might be a few opportunities for viewers to get some unfiltered thoughts about Odom and Moakler’s connections to the Kardashians.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When it comes to Odom, in particular, you probably won’t hear him say a bad word about the family. While talking about the upcoming season, the former basketball player said that he wouldn’t even mind if his ex-wife was in the Celebrity Big Brother house with him. Odom told Entertainment Tonight, “Well, I’m hoping I’ll bump into Khloé Kardashian. I don’t really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn’t have a good spirit, anybody that’s not coming into the house with a good spirit.” He added, “If I gotta get down – if my roommates are making me act ruthless, then you’ll see a really ruthless side of me, but hopefully we won’t have to see that side.”

While Odom seems to be on good terms with the Kardashians, Moakler might have a different opinion on the famous family if her recent public remarks are any indication. Ever since Kourtney and Barker became linked in early 2021, Moakler has shared numerous thoughts on their relationship. In May, she even shared that she thought the couple’s PDA was a bit “weird” and that she was especially taken aback by them bonding over the film True Romance.

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes],” Moakler told PEOPLE. “The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it’s weird.” To find out what Moakler and Odom really think of the Kardashian family, tune in to Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on CBS.