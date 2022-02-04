‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Fired ‘Real Housewives’ Star Might Appear for Season 3

Rumors continue running rampant about the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. According to The Sun, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp is supposedly being considered for the series. The publication reported that she is “in talks” to join the show, which will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Mellencamp is reportedly one of the many individuals who are in the running to be on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother. Although, the news should be taken with a grain of salt as CBS has not confirmed the cast for the upcoming season just yet. Of course, Mellencamp is no stranger to the reality TV world. She previously starred on three seasons of RHOBH before she was fired in 2020.

Mellencamp previously revealed that she was surprised to learn that she was fired from the program, explaining that she heard the news from her friends instead of from Bravo. She explained that her “non-television show girlfriends” alerted her to the news that she was let go from the show. The RHOBH alum said about her firing, “I think for the last couple of months, I was preparing myself. I filmed so many amazing things that were never shown on the show…it should have been the writing on the wall.” She added, “All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it’s really hard to connect with them.”

Mellencamp later addressed the news herself on Instagram. In a video, she told her followers, “I don’t want to bore you but I’d figure I could give you a little update on what’s going on. Recently found out that my contract as a housewife is not being renewed.” The reality TV personality added in the caption, “You heard it here last. Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to RHOBH. Thank you Bravo, Evolution, Andy Cohen, and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go.” The Bravo personality was a full-time Housewife on Seasons 8 to 10 of RHOBH. While she was let go from the program after Season 10, Mellencamp did make an appearance as a “friend” during Season 11.