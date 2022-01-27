‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Cast Revealed

CBS has officially revealed the cast for Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother! On Wednesday during the latest episode of The Amazing Race, CBS aired a promo featuring the houseguests who will be on the new season of the competition. The cast includes a former Saturday Night Live star, an Olympic medalist, and two former Real Housewives.

There are eleven celebrities who have been tapped to join the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. The cast includes multiple athletes, including former basketball player Lamar Odom and Olympic bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu. There are also a number of reality TV alumni in the mix, with both Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp heading into the house. Of course, they’re not the only ones who will be vying for HoH and Power of Veto all season long.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 2 on CBS. The finale is already set for Wednesday, Feb. 23. Who else is joining Celebrity Big Brother for Season 3? Read on to find out!

Chris Kattan

Chris Kattan, a former Saturday Night Live star, is on the cast. The comedian will surely bring the laughs to the house.

Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp is trading in Real Housewives for Big Brother. Mellencamp previously starred on three seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before she was fired in 2020.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is more than used to being in the reality TV realm. The former basketball player previously appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and one of its spinoffs Khloe & Lamar alongside his then-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick will surely provide a major blast from the past for fans. Kirkpatrick was formerly in the boy band *NSYNC.

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler isn’t just an actor, she’s also a reality TV personality and a former Miss USA. She’s been a topic in the press as of late because her ex-husband, Travis Barker, recently became engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

Todd Bridges

Todd Bridges is set into a very different world for Celebrity Big Brother. The former child star is well-known for appearing on Diff’rent Strokes.

Mirai Nagasu

Mirai Nagasu, being an Olympic bronze medalist in figure skating, is used to a challenge. So, she’ll definitely be ready for what Celebrity Big Brother will throw at her.

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall is a Big Brother superfan, so he knows what will be in store for him. Hall is a well-known internet figure and was recently a runner-up on the sixth season of The Masked Singer as the Bull.

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey is used to dealing with colorful characters. Not only did she previously star on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she recently appeared on the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley is known for bringing a fashionable touch to Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. There’s no doubt that he’ll bring some of that style to the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate, being a former UFC champion, is not to be messed with. You should definitely expect her to rack up some competition wins along the way.