Shanna Moakler Unfollows Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau After She’s Evicted From ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House

Shanna Moakler’s return to the real world from the Celebrity Big Brother house came with added complication as the former Miss USA seemingly has cut ties with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau. Moakler was evicted from the CBS reality competition show during Monday’s Valentine’s Day-themed episode, and fans soon noticed she was no longer following Rondeau on Instagram, despite still having photos of him on her grid.

While Celebrity Big Brother fans heard Moakler speak positively about her relationship during her time in the house, Rondeau wiped all the photos he had of the model from his Instagram while she was secluded, unfollowing her on social media. Asked why he made such a drastic move while his girlfriend was in the Big Brother house, Rondeau told Page Six, “Soon they will know.”

Moakler’s former fellow houseguest Teddi Mellencamp also hinted that things were not going well for the couple after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was the first star evicted from the Big Brother house. “Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” the former Bravo personality, claimed on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast earlier this month. “Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl.”

Asked by co-host Tamra Judge if Rondeau was shooting his shot in Mellencamp’s DMs while his girlfriend was away, she clarified that the actor was “not hitting on” her. However, she did reveal he made disparaging comments about his girlfriend to her after Mellencamp joked about leaving Moakler her hat after being evicted.

“I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” Mellencamp recalled of her Instagram Story that drew Rondeau’s attention. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again,’ and then something negative about her. … Now I have a little bit [of] additional concerns for Shanna.”