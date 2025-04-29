Meet the 4 Virgins Looking to ‘Go All the Way’ on TLC’s New Show ‘Virgins’

TLC is going “all the way” with its new series Virgins.

The “wild, warm, and wonderfully awkward ride” premiering June 9 follows four adults in their 30s and 40s who have yet to have sex as “they navigate love, intimacy, and self-discovery.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After years of missed connections and dating horror stories, these late bloomers are done playing it safe,” the network teases. “They’re stepping outside their comfort zones and taking big swings to finally go all the way, emotionally and physically.”

From navigating “awkward first dates” to branching out with a bondage class and working with an intimacy partner, Rhasha, Deanne, Alex and Sonali are “putting it all on the line in hopes of finally sealing the deal” in a show about “embracing vulnerability and pushing past fears where the real climax is confidence, connection, and self-love.”

Read on to meet the four stars of Virgins and get a first look at the new show premiering Monday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Deanne (Los Angeles, CA)

tlc

Deanne is a beautiful, ambitious 35-year-old virgin with high standards who is quick to dismiss any man she meets. Despite her charm and success, her finickiness holds her back. With encouragement from friends, she starts dating, but always finds a reason to walk away. Will she finally let her guard down?

Alex (Reading, PA)

tlc

Alex is 34, lives in his parents’ attic, and drives his mom’s minivan — a textbook failure to launch. Now, his sisters are stepping in, determined to push him toward independence and maybe even romance. From tantra speed dating to testing pickup lines at a bar, will Alex finally take that next step toward adulthood and sex?

Rhasha (Jacksonville, FL)

tlc

After a divorce, a major transformation that included weight loss surgery and shedding 80 pounds, Rhasha enters the dating scene at 42 years old with newfound confidence, despite having been celibate her entire life — including when she was married. Ready to explore her sexuality, she decides to dive headfirst into role play and BDSM. Will she finally lose her virginity and embrace her liberated self?

Sonali (Hollywood, CA)

tlc

Sonali, a 37-year-old South Asian woman, dreams of a romantic first time filled with jazz, wine, and rose petals, but reality hasn’t quite matched the fantasy. With a conservative upbringing and fears of intimacy, she’s barely dated, let alone had sex. Now, she begins a personal journey toward sexual awakening. Can she overcome her anxieties and finally embrace pleasure on her own terms?

Play video

Virgins premieres Monday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.