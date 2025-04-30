‘Dallas’ and ‘Carrie’ Actress Priscilla Pointer Dies at 100

Actress Priscilla Pointer has died. She was 100 years old.

Her death was confirmed to Variety by her son, University of Southern California professor David K. Irving. She died on Monday in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Pointer often played famous mothers in her roles. She starred as the mother of her real-life daughter Amy Irving in classic horror flick Carrie, as Kyle MacLachlan’s mother in Blue Velvet, as Sean Penn’s mother in The Falcon and the Snowman, and Diane Keaton’s mother in Looking for Mr. Goodbar. She also had a main role on the classic CBS soap opera Dallas as Victoria Principal’s mother, until her character unexpectedly died in a mid-air plane crash in season six.

Her other roles included main or supporting roles in ER, Twilight Zone, St. Elsewhere, NYPD, and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

Pointer was born in New York City on May 18, 1924. She went on to appear in several Broadway shows, including the original runs of A Streetcar Named Desire and The East Wind, usually under the direction of her husband, Jules Irving.

She is survived by her three children, including her Hollywood director so,n David Irving.